Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Grows Stock Holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,062,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663,672 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 15.86% of FinServ Acquisition worth $66,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSRV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get FinServ Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FSRV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,661. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV).

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.