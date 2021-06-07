Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $1.15 Million Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146,038 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.51. The stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,774. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.38. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.19 and a 52 week high of $270.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $4,098,856.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,691,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,058,766.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $3,341,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,916,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,380,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,716 shares of company stock worth $50,815,484 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

