Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.06% of Silvergate Capital worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 46,724 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 3,588.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 86,783 shares of company stock valued at $11,440,334 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

Shares of NYSE:SI traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.56. 14,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.67. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

