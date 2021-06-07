Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $115.12 Million Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785,081 shares during the period. Lyft makes up 2.0% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 1.01% of Lyft worth $115,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $899,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,849 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Lyft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $551,711,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $322,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $1.45 on Monday, reaching $58.85. 51,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,314,984. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.59.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,347,375 shares of company stock worth $220,545,500 over the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. Zacks Investment Research cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

