Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,944 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.22% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

In other news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $28,538.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,535.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James P. Oneill sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $71,488.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,601.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,837 shares of company stock valued at $511,734 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HMHC stock remained flat at $$10.69 on Monday. 12,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,465. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.77.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.