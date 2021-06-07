Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $2.77 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,163 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in HP were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,663 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.48. 100,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,886,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.72.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.46.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

