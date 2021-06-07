Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Increases Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 17,693.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777,979 shares during the quarter. Resideo Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 2.62% of Resideo Technologies worth $107,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $31.56. 3,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,405. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.24. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

