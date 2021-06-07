Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Increases Position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,545 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.30% of Falcon Minerals worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 479,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,504. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $433.63 million, a P/E ratio of -253.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Falcon Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.