Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Increases Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,571 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 1.26% of Ashland Global worth $68,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $48,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $45,782,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth $30,748,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $18,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.16. 2,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,810. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.01. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

