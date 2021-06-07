Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Invests $124.47 Million in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,243,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,465,000. Arch Capital Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.80% of Arch Capital Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 738.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,640. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $602,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,279,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,055 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

