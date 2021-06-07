Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Invests $72.80 Million in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,350,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,796,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 1.66% of ChampionX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,737 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 5.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 777,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after buying an additional 899,203 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 51.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.42. 34,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,370. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.