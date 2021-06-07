Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,993,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,304,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.38% of Baker Hughes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

NYSE:BKR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.93. 108,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,384. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

