Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Makes New Investment in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth $388,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at about $437,000.

Shares of GSEVU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.00. 79,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,370. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04.

