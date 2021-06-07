Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Makes New Investment in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.07% of Herbalife Nutrition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,246,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,135,000 after buying an additional 640,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,291,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,221,000 after buying an additional 134,437 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,083,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,120,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,068,000 after buying an additional 59,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,283,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HLF traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,689. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.