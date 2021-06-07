Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Makes New Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,613,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,029,000. Teck Resources accounts for about 2.5% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 1.45% of Teck Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.98. 69,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,302,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.73, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

