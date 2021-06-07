Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Purchases New Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,515,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,324,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 2.94% of Hilton Grand Vacations as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.13. 2,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,698. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Several research firms have issued reports on HGV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

