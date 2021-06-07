Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Purchases Shares of 204,368 ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 204,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.13% of ACV Auctions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $3,639,000. Brown University acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $8,653,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $15,103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $38,071,000. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACVA stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,588. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.