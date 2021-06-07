Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Purchases Shares of 708,917 Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 708,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in Colicity in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter worth about $394,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:COLIU traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $10.10. 3,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,043. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06. Colicity Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.