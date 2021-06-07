Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Reduces Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,026,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 718,602 shares during the quarter. Colony Capital comprises approximately 2.0% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 3.66% of Colony Capital worth $116,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CLNY. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company.

Shares of CLNY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. 106,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736,655. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.95.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 192.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

