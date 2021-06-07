Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 143,485 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 572,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,485 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up 2.0% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.28% of L3Harris Technologies worth $116,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LHX traded down $3.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,225. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $223.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

