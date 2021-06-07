Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 148,682 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,315,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,682 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.17% of Dell Technologies worth $115,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,206,000 after purchasing an additional 569,698 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $194,878,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DELL traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $102.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,836. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $103.92. The company has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 113.04%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

