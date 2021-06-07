Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 201,198 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,443,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,198 shares during the period. frontdoor accounts for about 2.2% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 2.85% of frontdoor worth $131,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ:FTDR traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $52.14. 2,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

