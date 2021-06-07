Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 215,849 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,607,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,849 shares during the quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply makes up about 2.3% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 3.76% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $136,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,837,000 after acquiring an additional 202,670 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth about $36,587,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth about $289,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $324,321.75. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,642 shares of company stock valued at $972,544 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.77. 3,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,806. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.11.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.