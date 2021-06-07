Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 35,538 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,538 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare accounts for about 2.2% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.93% of Molina Healthcare worth $126,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,482. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

