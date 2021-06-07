Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 395,532 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lowered its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,676,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 395,532 shares during the quarter. Flex makes up approximately 4.3% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 2.74% of Flex worth $250,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,541,000 after purchasing an additional 352,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Flex by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 129,686 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Flex by 40.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

FLEX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. Flex’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cross Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.