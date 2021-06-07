Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Takes $73.44 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,538,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,442,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.44% of Avantor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after buying an additional 15,742,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,774 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,636,000 after acquiring an additional 381,330 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Avantor by 825.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,479 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $478,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,007.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,902.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,267,114 shares of company stock valued at $100,927,695 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.65. 52,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,300,513. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

