Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Takes Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,146,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,542,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 4.06% of GoPro as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GoPro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

Shares of GPRO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,346. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 9,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $87,164.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,078.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 30,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $316,806.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,335 shares in the company, valued at $455,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 531,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,264. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

