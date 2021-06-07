Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Trims Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,865 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.29% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $52,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $359,110,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after buying an additional 1,444,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $144,463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,154,000 after buying an additional 535,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $73,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.13.

NASDAQ:IAC traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,787. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.66. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion and a PE ratio of 15.38.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.49) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

