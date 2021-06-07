iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,400,625. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

