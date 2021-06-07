iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $27,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,736,873. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

