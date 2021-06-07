iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 823,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,555 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.6% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $327,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $423.39. The company had a trading volume of 71,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,459. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.49 and a 12-month high of $424.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

