iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 270,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,312,000 after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.41. 88,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,708,622. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

