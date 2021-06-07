Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) were down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITGGF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Italgas in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Italgas in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.80.

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

