Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $4.82

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.70. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 44.51%. The company had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

