IWG (LON:IWG) PT Lowered to GBX 300

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. IWG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 329.17 ($4.30).

Shares of LON:IWG traded down GBX 37.60 ($0.49) on Monday, reaching GBX 328.90 ($4.30). 9,650,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,644. The company has a market cap of £3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85. IWG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 361.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In related news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total value of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

