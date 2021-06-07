Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $305,321,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $387.58. 135,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032,353. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.77 and a 12 month high of $388.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

