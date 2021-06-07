Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,826,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $375.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,824. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $258.61 and a one year high of $388.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.