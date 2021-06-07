Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,369,000 after buying an additional 45,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.11. 365,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,254,824. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $53.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15.

