Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,698,000 after acquiring an additional 527,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,128,000 after purchasing an additional 168,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$127.48 during trading hours on Monday. 20,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,723. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.78. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.