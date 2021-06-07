Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 991 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $241.14. The stock had a trading volume of 43,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,198. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $132.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

