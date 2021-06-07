Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €135.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €135.00 ($158.82) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMW. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €95.13 ($111.92).

ETR BMW opened at €94.40 ($111.06) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €53.85 ($63.35) and a 1-year high of €90.68 ($106.68). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

