Jennison Associates LLC Buys 6,784 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $10,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 31,851.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,303,000 after buying an additional 3,286,774 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VALE opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

VALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

