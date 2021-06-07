Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of Seer worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEER. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seer in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seer stock opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.18. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

