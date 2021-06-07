Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 109.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 145,695 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.10% of EQT worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in EQT by 2,048.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $23.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

