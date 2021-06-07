Jennison Associates LLC Sells 139,316 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 139,316 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.92% of BioLife Solutions worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.23. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLFS. KeyCorp increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 213,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,089,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $105,590.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 200,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,344.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,637. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

