Jiangping Xiao Sells 8,000 Shares of Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Stock

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Director Jiangping Xiao sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TKAT stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.53. 1,698,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,391. The company has a market cap of $227.76 million, a PE ratio of -650.78 and a beta of 3.06. Takung Art Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 5.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKAT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access the art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

