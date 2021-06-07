Jobchain (JOB) Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a total market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $213,570.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00073626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00026910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.73 or 0.00992977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.28 or 0.09855881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00051586 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,963,558,293 coins. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

