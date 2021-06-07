John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 134,091 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 134,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $1,354,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $617,020.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 50,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $509,500.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 26,700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $287,292.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 25,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $274,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BFI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 280,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.67. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,592,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 503.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 204,791 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 127.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 86,475 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

