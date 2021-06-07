John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 61,702 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 61,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $617,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 134,091 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $1,354,319.10.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 50,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $509,500.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 26,700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $287,292.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 25,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $274,500.00.

BFI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.20. 280,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,139. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth $239,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in BurgerFi International by 16.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth $19,166,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.