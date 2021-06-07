Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 39,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 42,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.99. The firm has a market cap of $437.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

